Youth Hope supports students with remote learning program

The pandemic changed the way kids go to school, many going from the classroom to a computer screen. And at the Youth Hope Centers in Moline and Rock Island, their remote learning program is keeping kids on track.

Stacy Fox, Youth Hope’s director of education, said they work with local schools to help kids in need.

“The students really know what they’re doing, they just need guided time to help them know what they’re supposed to do next,” she said.

Staff and volunteers assist students in their courses. They get two meals a day, and have a few fun breaks.

“We do this stand, stretch to the sound of the day, so they get to do a little dance party,” she said.

She said the students they serve may have working parents who are trying their best to support their kids, but don’t have time to help with school. She also says the group serves a large immigrant population, who may have guardians that are not fluent in English, making it challenging to complete coursework.

Brian Price, the prinicpal of Washington Elementary in Moline, said blended schedules can make the remote days challenging. A group of students from the school attend the program at the Moline center.

“Moms and dads and caregivers work different shifts, and there’s other family members in the home,” he said. “This [program] gives our kids a place to focus on their school work.”

Karen Kezimana, a highschool student, said their in person support is crucial.

“Without the connections we have at school which are there in the building, we have a place like Youth Hope to help us in that way,” she said. “When we’re remote, all those connections and opportunities and stuff, they’re all taken away.”

After 2 weeks in the program, she’s seen an improvement in her grades and said the program helps her stay focused.

Youth Hope has served the Quad Cities since 1936. Their remote learning program is one of the many services they provide for local families. The faith based organization is looking to expand their e-learning support into two more locations.

Fox said they are working to build a network of educational volunteers to support these new centers, as well as continue this support in 2021. They are also in need of school supplies and materials for students.

If you are interested in supporting the organization, click here. You can contact Stacy Fox at sfox@cfyouthhope.org.