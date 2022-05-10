The SOS (Sundance for Our Soldiers) Youth Talent Show is looking for performers for their 2022 program. Entrants must be in grades 6-12 and be from Henry County, IL or the surrounding counties of Rock Island, Mercer, Whiteside, Stark or Bureau. Performers should send a brief video clip introducing themselves, explaining their talent and giving a brief performance but an entire performance isn’t necessary. Clips should be entered no later than Friday, May 13.

The Youth Talent Show takes place on June 17 from 6-7 p.m. at Geneseo City Park in Geneseo as part of the Geneseo Music Festival. Rehearsals take place on May 16 from 4-6 p.m. and on June 4 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Geneseo City Park Bandshell.

Sundance For Our Soldiers was founded by the daughter of a Korean War veteran, Charles “Sundance” Sundeen, to help soldiers and their dependents suffering from combat stress, PTSD or who just need a healthy lifestyle change by providing Equine-Assisted Psychotherapy (EAP) and Learning (EAL).

For more information or to enter, call (309) 945-7257, email SundanceforOurSoldiers@gmail.com or click here.