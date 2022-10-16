YouthHope and Rotary Club of Rock Island will hold a grand reveal for the new “There is Hope” mural at the Rock Island Youth Center.

The event will be 4 p.m. Tuesday at the YouthHope Rock Island Youth Center, 2707 11th St., Rock Island.

The mural is an extension of YouthHope’s Creative Arts Programs and a collaborative mentoring project for YouthHope students.

Youth have worked with the mural artist, Johan Uma ñ a of Muscatine, during the painting and design process to create a piece that reflects them and the heart of what matters at YouthHope.

This project helps show YouthHope students they are worth investing in, that they are seen, and their perspective is valuable, a news release says. The mural project has fostered a sense of pride, community and ownership along 11th Street in Rock Island. “The voices and perspectives of the kids and teens at YouthHope are seen, felt and incorporated into the artwork,” the release says.

YouthHope provides a safe place for kids and teens to go during out-of-school hours. Students K-12 attend programs such as teen night, kids club, creative arts, summer camps, and more. YouthHope is driven by authentic relationships and helps youth find purpose and passion, the release says.

The Rock Island Youth Center opened in 1995 and has been serving youth for 27 years.

Funding was provided by Rotary International, Rock Island Community Foundation, Rauch Family Foundation, and the Doris and Victor Day Foundation. Rock Island Rotarians were the catalysts for the project.