The YWCA Quad Cities held an official groundbreaking for its new two-story facility in downtown Rock Island.

.

The event was free to attend and included speeches from stakeholders.

The new facility will be located a few blocks from their current location.

It will house a state of the art child care center, an empowerment center and a full-service kitchen with community access.

Groundbreaking for the new YWCA Quad Cities in Rock Island. pic.twitter.com/beU5IpgeCU — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) September 15, 2021

If you would like to donate to the project, click here for more information.