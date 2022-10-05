The YWCA Quad-Cities will receive a $225,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, from the department’s Transitional Living Program for Older Homeless Youth.

“For more than 100 years, YWCA Quad-Cities has played an essential role in ensuring every child has a safe place to live, learn and grow,” U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Moline) said in a recent release. “Today, I’m proud to announce that $225,000 in federal funding is headed to YWCA Quad-Cities to support them in this vital work.”

The Transitional Living Program for Older Homeless Youth supports projects that provide long-term residential services to homeless youth. Young people must be between the ages of 16 and 22 to enter the program.

Additional information on the program can be found here.