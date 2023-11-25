The YWCA of the Quad Cities is gearing up for “Giving Tuesday” and will give sneak peek at the new YWCA Iowa Empowerment Center, 1115 Mississippi Ave., Davenport, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, a news release says.

For Giving Tuesday, the YWCA asks the community to help to stock the shelves of the new YWCA Iowa Empowerment Center. Essentials that are needed include: non-perishable food of any kind, cleaning supplies (all-purpose cleaner, liquid dish-washing detergent), laundry supplies (detergent, dryer sheets, spot remover), hygiene items (body wash, shampoo/conditioner, soap, toothbrush/toothpaste) and toilet paper.

Since its opening on River Drive in Davenport in 2019, the YWCA Empowerment Center has experienced extraordinary growth. It soon became clear that a larger facility was needed, the release says. In September of 2022, the YWCA was awarded a Nonprofit Innovation Assistance Fund grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, which allowed the purchase of the former Temple Emanuel building on Mississippi Avenue. The move will expand the space from the current 2,300 square feet to more than 13,000 square feet.

“The Empowerment Center will not only expand current programs and services like our immediate needs pantry, clothing closet, and continuing education opportunities… but now we can introduce new programs and services that include more educational and career-building opportunities, shower and laundry facilities,” said Deanna Woodall, YWCA vice president of development, growth and empowerment services. “We will also continue to identify additional services and resources that will best serve the Quad Cities community.”

About the YWCA

The YWCA of the Quad Cities has been working to empower women and their families in the Quad Cities for more than 100 years. The YWCA Quad Cities mission is dedicated to eliminating racism and empowering women to promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. For ore information, visit here.