YWCA QC re-opens for emergency childcare for essential workers

The YWCA Quad Cities announced that they will be re-opening to provided emergency childcare services starting on April 20.

The organization received approval from the State of Illinois to offer childcare services at its YWCA Quad Cities Childcare Center, located in downtown Rock Island, to children whose parents are considered essential workers. The location has been closed since Illinois Governor Pritzker implemented a shelter-in-place order.

“I am so pleased that we are now able to offer emergency childcare services for our essential workers and their families,” says Julie Larson, President/CEO of YWCA Quad Cities. “Our first and foremost concern is the safety and well-being of our staff and the children cared for in our center.”

The YWCA will implement safety measures to protect staff and children, including wearing gloves and masks, taking temperature upon arrival and throughout the day, and only allowing childcare children and YWCA staff in the building. If needed, additional safety processes may be added.

The childcare center will have 3 classrooms operating: infant/toddler, pre- room and a room for school-age children.