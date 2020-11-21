YWCA Quad Cities and Lead(h)er announce partnership

After months of discussion, YWCA Quad Cities and Lead(h)er, both non-profit organizations created and existing for the purpose of empowering women, will formally partner.

The partnership is an effort to reach more women in the Quad Cities, a news release says. The partnership will be announced formally at a news conference next month.

YWCA Quad Cities has been a non-profit organization in the Quad Cities community for more than 103 years, with a mission to eliminate racism, empowerment, stand up for social justice, help families and strengthen the community.

With the opening of the Iowa Empowerment Center in October, 2019, YWCA Quad Cities can serve more community members than before. Due to the negative impact COVID-19 has had on many individuals, the services and programming provided out of the Iowa Empowerment Center is in greater demand.

Lead(h)er is a mentorship program fueling career and community engagement for women in the workforce. Founded in 2016, more than 300 women have been matched with an individually recruited mentor in Lead(h)er’s signature Strike a Match mentoring program. Mentorship is the sixth highest barrier for women in Iowa and is as essential as ever during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, contact Deanna Woodall at dwoodall@qcywca.org or 563-275-8749.