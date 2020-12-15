YWCA Quad Cities building new facility

YWCA Quad Cities announced on Tuesday that they are planning on building a new facility to replace its current building in downtown Rock Island.

The new building will be located in the 1700 block of 5th Avenue in Rock Island on the lot of the former Zimmerman Honda building which was recently torn down.

“We are beyond excited about the future of YWCA Quad Cities as we begin to see a dream become a reality,” said Julie Larson, President/CEO.

The YWCA Quad Cities has been quietly fundraising for its new facility capital campaign since receiving endorsement from Quad Cities Contributor’s Council in November 2019. They formally announced the campaign on Tuesday.