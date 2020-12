YWCA Quad Cities conducted a sock giveaway as part of Giving Tuesday.

The socks were donated to them by Hanes.

“I had a really great donation, and I was like, ‘What can we do to get these socks out?'” said YWCA Quad Cities Marketing Director Amy Schaefer. “I figured, if our community is giving, we can give too.”

YWCA Quad Cities gave out more than 800 pairs of socks on Tuesday.