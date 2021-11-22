YWCA Quad Cities launches 1st-annual “Champions of Change” awards, nominations sought

The QC YWCA is starting new “Champions of Change” awards to be given out in January.

To honor extraordinary leaders and mentors in the Quad Cities, YWCA Quad Cities and the YES SHE CAN Series will host the first-annual “Champions of Change” awards luncheon on Jan. 20, 2022.

This award program was created to celebrate those who are intentionally mentoring and empowering women in our community. “It is vital for individuals that are stepping up beside women in building a better and gender equal community to be recognized,” says a Monday release from YWCA. Champions of Change are individuals who are “willing to step up, listen, learn, work together, and lead with action.”

The mission at YWCA Quad Cities is simple: Empowering Women and Eliminating Racism. Every year, YWCA Quad Cities hosts the Race Against Racism, which highlights people working tirelessly in taking a stand against racism in the QC community.

“After much thought and consideration, we determined it was time to highlight the other piece of our mission statement – Empowering Women,” Deanna Woodall, Vice President of Development and Growth, said in the release.

Community leaders and members are encouraged to submit nominations, which a simple and fast process. CLICK HERE to submit a nomination for a female Champion of Change and CLICK HERE to submit a nomination for a male Champion. A Champion of Change is someone who:

demonstrates an unwavering passion and commitment to the QC community.

serves as a role model making a difference in the lives of others, specifically women in leadership through exhibiting an exceptional commitment to their success.

has made significant contributions that have inspired women to succeed in their professional and/or personal life.

utilizes his/her influence, talents and abilities to enhance gender diversity.

has made the QC a better place to live, work, and play.

All nominees will go through a selection process, with the top three male and female finalists being chosen by a hand-selected committee of community leaders. Those finalists will be tasked with writing and submitting an essay as to why empowering women is so important; said essay will be used in the final selection process.’

The first Champions of Change will be announced at an awards luncheon scheduled for Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at the Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf. Tickets can be purchased by CLICKING HERE; individual tickets and tables of 8 are available.

YWCA offers special thanks to the following organizations who have stepped up to sponsor this inaugural event:

FEMALE CHAMPION OF CHANGE Award presented by Quad City Bank & Trust

MALE CHAMPION OF CHANGE Award presented by American Bank & Trust

MEDIA SPONSOR: WQAD News Channel 8

SILVER Sponsors: Ascentra Credit Union, Green State Credit Union

BRONZE Sponsors: Molyneaux Insurance, Shive-Hattery, US Bank

Sponsorship opportunities are still available; contact Deanna Woodall at dwoodall@qcywca.org for more information.