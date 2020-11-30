YWCA Quad Cities to provide socks for those in need

YWCA Quad Cities will be handing out socks to anyone who needs them at both their locations on Tuesday, December 1. There will be socks available for men, women and children and will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Socks are one of the most asked for item from those in need,” says Deanna Woodall, Vice President. “We were awarded a generous donation from HANES and as part of #GIVINGTUESDAY, we wanted to ‘give back’ to our community,” Woodall continues.

They will be giving out socks from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1 at 229 16th Street, Rock Island as well as 1225 E. River Driver, Suite 110, Davenport.