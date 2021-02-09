YWCA sets third annual Race Against Racism presented by IHMVCU

The YWCA Quad Cities third annual Race Against Racism, presented by I H Mississippi Valley Credit Union, will be Saturday, May 22, with a start and finish line at Lindsay Park Yacht Club in Davenport.

The event will include a 5k run/walk and a 1-mile fun run, with proceeds going to the YWCA’s social justice, youth and advocacy programs, a news release says.

Kick-off time is 9 a.m. and will feature an after-party hosted at and by Lindsay Park Yacht Club.

New this year will be the Pursuit of Health & Wellness Expo sponsored by UnityPoint Health – Trinity.

For more information and to register, visit the YWCA Quad Cities website: https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=135177.

YWCA Quad Cities will continue with its tradition of recognizing and honoring Quad City residents for their personal impact on fighting racism in the community. Nominations are being accepted for those who – through their words, choice and actions – have actively made a significant impact against racism in and around the Quad Cities community. Nominations are being accepted now through April 22 and can be submitted online: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdCT49-LTeVPN8ZI1vfLmT-TZvrU46r8fnOb-Zs4HGJYi0dwg/viewform

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information on sponsorship, contact Vice President of Development & Growth Deanna Woodall at dwoodall@qcywca.org or 563-340-0310. Other event sponsors include Peace Sponsors: Arconic, Cobham, Group O, Hodge Construction Co.; Justice Sponsors, American Bank & Trust, Bush Construction; and Dignity Sponsor: Tyson.