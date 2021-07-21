YWCA sets Thursday open house, ribbon cutting, in Davenport

YWCA Quad Cities will host an open house and ribbon cutting at 4:30 pm. Thursday, with the open house afterward until 6 p.m.

In 2019, the YWCA Quad Cities opened its first Iowa location in Davenport at One River Place, 1225 E. River Drive, Suite 110, named the Iowa Empowerment Center.

Because of “overwhelming response for the services the empowerment center provides, especially as a direct result of personal situations created as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the center experienced significant growth and realized it was necessary to find a larger space, a news release says.

“We are so fortunate that we didn’t have to move too far,” said Deanna Woodall, vice president development & growth. “One River Place is where the Iowa Empowerment Center started and the move is just to the other end of the building.”

The Iowa Empowerment Center provides assistance such as job preparedness, leadership development, financial literacy and varying lifestyle topics and issues. Adult education programs are also available, including WE360 (female entrepreneurship training program), Google IT Certificate and YWEB Career Academy, both programs offering training in the IT field.

The center also has a clothing closet, food and toiletry pantry. Household essentials and cleaning supplies, toilet paper and paper towels, as well as baby necessities, are always available too.

The Iowa location will serve as a satellite office for the main YWCA facility in Rock Island, which has been a part of downtown Rock Island since 1917.

For more information, contact Deanna Woodall at dwoodall@qcywca.org or 563-340-0310.