YWCA’s Race Against Racism gets new date

The YWCA Quad Cities has announced a new date for the 2nd annual Race Against Racism.

The event, presented by IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, will now be held on October 24, 2020 with a 9am race start time.

“This is an important event, as it is much more than just a race,” said Deanna Woodall, YWCA Quad Cities Vice President, Development & Growth. “Race Against Racism is a time for the community to come together and celebrate the individuals we will be honoring for their active and intentional stand against racism.”

The race, originally scheduled for April 18, offers a 5k run/walk and a 1-mile fun run, with an after party and ceremony to recognize the 2020 Race Against Racism Honorees featured at Steve’s Old Time Tap.

You can register for the race here.

If you’ve already registered for the earlier date, your registration will transfer to the new date and there will be no need to re-register.

Proceeds from the event support the YWCA’s social justice, youth and advocacy programs.

Race coordinators will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will make the proper decision if it is not safe to hold the event.