Zachry Industrial, Inc. partnered with United Way of Muscatine to assemble literacy kits for kindergarten students at Louisa-Muscatine Elementary School.

On Dec. 6, United Way of Muscatine’s community engagement manager was on-site at Zachary Industrial, Inc. to provide information about the importance of achieving literacy benchmarks in early elementary school and to lead the kit-packing event.

Zachry Industrial, Inc. staff assembled and delivered 50 literacy kits to kindergarten students at Louisa-Muscatine Elementary on Dec. 6.

Literacy Kits deepen children’s reading experience and help them build their personal library at home. “We always look for ways to help our community,” says Whitney Taylor of Zachry Industrial, Inc. Each kit includes a book, a personalized note of encouragement, and an activity to make reading interactive and to bring the book to life for the children.

United Way of Muscatine’s goal is that every child succeeds academically through support in and out of school. Data show that third-grade reading proficiency scores in Muscatine County dropped by 19.2% post-pandemic and have still not returned to pre-pandemic levels, the release says. Research found having books in the home is correlated to higher academic performance and children who are reading proficiently in third grade are five times more likely to graduate from high school. United Way strives to increase third-grade reading proficiency rates through literacy kit packing events and programs like Imagination Library and Reading Mentors.

“We are grateful to Zachry Industrial, Inc for their ongoing support of our local communities. Their efforts through this kit-packing event will help ensure all kindergarten students at L-M have a book of their own and book-related activities to enhance their learning. Instilling a love of reading in kids is critical to ensuring more children are reading at or above their grade level. A core piece of United Way’s efforts to increase household independence through education and training,” says Hilary Henke, community engagement manager, United Way of Muscatine.

For more information, contact Hilary Henke at hilary@unitedwaymuscatine.org.