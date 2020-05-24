Zack Snyder’s Justice League to be released on HBO Max

Justice has been served. Warner Brothers is set to release Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The cut, being referred to as “The Snyder Cut” has been lying dormant and after over two years of fans campaigning with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. The hashtag trended numerous times on Twitter which forced Warner Brothers hand.

Snyder completed principal photography, but had to step down during post production due to a personal tragedy. Warner Brothers then hired Joss Whedon to finish the movie. Whedon then rewrote several scenes that required significant reshoots a few months before it’s scheduled release date.

Local Four spoke with some local fans who are excited about their excitement regarding the movie’s upcoming release.

“I want to see Zack Snyder’s Justice League. I’m sure it will be good. I didn’t mind Batman v Superman. Justice League, it is what it is with what we got with the Joss Whedon involvement and the tragedy that Zack Snyder went through, but yeah I’m excited.”

Whedon ended up having 80 pages of script rewrites which cut out a lot of what Snyder already shot. Due to other post production issues, which include digitally removing Henry Cavill’s mustache, the movie was estimated to have lost over $60 million.

“There really was little chance of that being successful. When you think about how much goes into a movie, how much planning.”

Snyder estimates that the movie released in theaters only had about a quarter of footage that he shot. To begin with there were many characters cut out of the movie which includes Darkseid, DC’s version of Thanos.

“The things that I’ve heard, it seems like it would be a much better more interesting movie and what we would get Darkseid. We would get all kinds of things that were just cut out.”

Snyder has teased enough elements of his movie on Vero and with everything he has put out there, it became obvious that it was a completely different movie that what was released in theaters and a mix of two different directing styles.

“It is 100% a different movie. When you watch what we got with Justice League, you could tell what was Zack Snyder when he filmed it, when he directed. You could tell with Joss Whedon. It was too much camp, too much funny. Batman never should have said ugh something’s bleeding after he was thrown down by Superman.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be released on HBO Max in 2021. It is estimated that HBO Max will be putting in an extra $30 million to put the finishing touches on the movie.