The zany and madcap Haus of Ruckus will present its latest original, “Are We There Yeti?,” at the St. Ambrose University studio theater (in Galvin Fine Arts Center) this weekend and next.

Performances will start at 7:34 p.m. Feb. 24th, 25th, 26th and March 3rd, 4th, and 5th.

The show takes place in Foggy Ridge Colorado, a picturesque mountain town wedged in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. Tourists can expect snow, trees, mostly mold free lodging and Sasquatch on a rampage, according to a synopsis.

A scene from “Are We There Yeti?” at Galvin Fine Arts Center’s studio theater, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport.

Haus Of Ruckus’ “Are We There Yeti?” Is the latest Johnny and Fungus adventure. What should have been a simple visit to Fungus’ dad’s cabin, instead becomes a race to solve a mystery with Bigfoot at the center of it. This 90-minute irreverent comedy sees the duo scaling a mountain full of conspiracy, avalanches, cryptids, puppets, and West Coast exclusive fast-food chains.

The colorful cast includes Haus of Ruckus leaders T Green and Calvin Vo, plus Beckett Conwell, Megan Rohn, Shannon Ryan, Max Robnett, Jo E Vasquez, Joseph Lasher, Drew Dowda, Ethan Windt, Bella Kuta, Sarah Goodall, David Weaver and Jayden Lebron.

The show is rated PG-13 for adult language, cartoon violence, and Electronic Dance Music. Tickets are $12, available HERE.