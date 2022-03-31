The Niabi Zoo has announced its participation in several important national and international research programs involving animals in the zoo and in the wild, according to a news release.

“The role of zoos has changed radically over the last few decades “said Zoo Director Lee Jackson. ”A zoological park that does not contribute to the conservation of species and contribute to the overall pool of knowledge regarding animal welfare, veterinary science, animal nutrition, or animal behavior, is not fulfilling its true mission in the 21st century.”

“Zoos and aquariums are and always will be places where people go to experience first-hand some of the most remarkable and awe inspiring parts of our world. But by our very structure we are not only in a position to do more, we have a moral and ethical obligation to do so,” said Jackson in the release.

The projects, all ongoing or beginning soon, will help answer questions ranging from veterinary care, basic animal welfare, to the effective tracking of endangered species in the wild.

Current projects

Snow Leopard Trust: Quantifying and correcting for systematic population overestimation in camera trapping studies of threatened felids:

The Niabi Zoo, along with 37 other zoos in North America and Europe, is working with the Snow Leopard Trust to improve photo identification techniques used to track these elusive endangered cats in the wild. By using the same types of camera traps to photograph our animals as researchers use in the wild, scientist will be able to develop a detailed catalog of all of the traits that differentiate the Snow Leopard from the other 3 large cat species sometimes found in the same area, the release says.

(File photo by VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP via Getty Images)

The most important results of the work will be the development of a comprehensive catalogue of defining characters that will allow field researchers to tell individual snow leopards from each other. Since many camera trap photos of these animals are only partial images, significant rates of error can occur, giving an inaccurate picture of the total number of a species that are actually left. This then has a huge impact on the amount of resources provided to the recovery of a species, the release says.

USDA Zoo and Aquarium SARS-CoV2 Serology study

COVID-19 has had a huge and tragic impact on humans over the last couple of years and continues to take lives today. What is less known to the general public is the effect it has had on wildlife, including animals held in zoos.

FILE – In this July 15, 2010, file photo, two snow leopard cubs born two months earlier stand next to their mother, Himani, at the entrance to their den at the Cape May County Zoo in Cape May Court House, N.J. (Dale Gerhard/The Press of Atlantic City via AP, File)

Some of the animals that have died after contracting the virus in American zoos have been endangered species, such as the Snow Leopard, the release says. The study will help identify species that are at risk for contracting the virus, and determine which species to prioritize for vaccination. The study also will investigate the antibody responses to the currently available vaccine and develop improved strategies for mitigation and bio-security. Surveillance of wild animals that visit the zoo grounds will also be carried out.

American Institute of Rhinoceros Science (AIRS): A model for saving species with science ex situ:

This wide-ranging study will take a new look into the four basic pillars of captive rhino management in order for institutions to continue to provide the best possible care, based on strong science and to use those findings to increase the strength of captive populations that are sometimes called upon to supplement wild populations.

Kito the rhino at Niabi Zoo.

These four areas of investigation are: Physical fitness, reproduction, welfare, and nutritional physiology. The Niabi Zoo will supply fecal and blood samples for the study and will host project researchers when they visit the site.

About Niabi Zoo

To plan a visit or to learn more, visit here.

The zoo will open on April 18th. Hours are from 10 a.m. – 5p.m. seven days per week, with last entry at 4 p.m.

Niabi Zoo, which is operated by the Forest Preserve District of Rock Island County, offers an opportunity to explore more than 40 acres in Coal Valley that encompass 200 animal species. This exploration guides guests through the discovery of more than 800 animals from around the world. Niabi Zoo strives to instill a sense of care and understanding for wild animals in each and every visitor as they work in the community.