Zoo Walk for pediatric cancer research

Losing a daughter to cancer didn’t stop the Bender family from working to help other families in the same situation.

Tony and Amber Bender started Addi’s Faith Foundation after losing their daughter to cancer in 2007.

They hosted the second annual Walk by Faith event at the Niabi Zoo Sunday to raise money for pediatric cancer research.

“At the time she was diagnosed, she was 15 months old, she spent the next 8 months being treated with cancer treatments, chemotherapy, radiation, brain surgeries, you name it,” said Tony Bender. “Over 120 days in the hospital, just a horrible way to spend, you know, the last part of your life.”

Through the foundation, they have raised more than two million dollars to help families and pediatric cancer research.

“Only 4 cents out of every dollar for childhood, for cancer research goes to children,” Bender said. “Ninety-six cents goes to adults. We really want to even that out.”

The event also had people cut their hair to donate to Locks of Love.

Anna Wise is a family friend of the Bender’s and wanting to do something to help others.

“It needed to be cut and I thought, what better way than to get it to someone else who needs it,” Wise said.

If you want to donate to Addi’s Faith Foundation, you can do so on their website.