Niabi Zoo has welcomed Valor, a young female Bald Eagle.

The zoo, according to a news release, is proud to be partnering with the Hog Capitol Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Inc., in Kewanee, Illinois, which is supported by the local community and the Northern Illinois Raptor Rehabilitation Center.

Hog Capitol Wildlife Rescue and Rehab Inc. had received this young eagle from the Mercer Country area. Valor was in need of medical attention, and with a lot of dedication was able to recover successfully, the release says.

Once her injuries were resolved it was determined that she was non-releasable. “We are thrilled to provide a forever home for this majestic bird here at the zoo, going forward,” the release says.

Valor the Bald Eagle at Niabi Zoo (photo courtesy of Niabi Zoo.)

For more information about Niabi, its exhibits and upcoming events, visit NiabiZoo.com.

Fall hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday through Oct. 30.

Niabi Zoo, which is operated by the Forest Preserve District of Rock Island County, offers an opportunity to explore more than 40 acres in Coal Valley, Illinois that encompass 200 animal species. This exploration guides guests through the discovery of more than 800 animals from around the world. Niabi Zoo strives to instill a sense of care and understanding for wild animals in each and every visitor as they work in the community. For more information about the Zoo, visit NiabiZoo.com.

The Niabi Zoo is a proud member of the Zoological Association of America (ZAA). Member Institutions are held to the highest standards of animal care and welfare. The ZAA is the fastest growing professional zoo organization in the United States.