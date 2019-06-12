Local student invited to intensive law and trial program

A senior at Pleasant Valley High School is preparing for the opportunity of a lifetime.

Evin Ersan was invited to the Envision Intensive Law and Trial program at Stanford University.

It’s for high school students across the world.

He tells Local 4 News how he’s preparing for his upcoming trip to California.

“Maybe brush up on a little bit of law, just some basic stuff just make sure I know a little bit about just some basic things before I go in to it, but other than that really just having a positive mindset going in and ready to learn,” Ersan said.

Ersan also writes for QC Family Focus and posts inspirational videos on Instagram.

