Local student invited to intensive law and trial program

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 04:38 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 04:38 PM CDT

A senior at Pleasant Valley High School is preparing for the opportunity of a lifetime.

Evin Ersan was invited to the Envision Intensive Law and Trial program at Stanford University. 

It's for high school students across the world.

He tells Local 4 News how he's preparing for his upcoming trip to California. 

"Maybe brush up on a little bit of law, just some basic stuff just make sure I know a little bit about just some basic things before I go in to it, but other than that really just having a positive mindset going in and ready to learn," Ersan said.

Ersan also writes for QC Family Focus and posts inspirational videos on Instagram. 
 

