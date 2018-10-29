Local synagogue calls safety into question after Pennsylvania shooting

If you visit Temple Emanuel in Davenport, it's not as easy as opening the doors and walking inside.

"We have a single point of entry and we keep it locked, so we have codes to be able to access the building," said Rabbi Linda Bertenthal.

And the security measures don't stop at locked doors.

"We have a bell system so the front office can alert people if there's a danger...I have a panic button that I can access here in the sanctuary...and when we gather to worship we do have police officers here," said Rabbi Bertenthal.

Safety precautions that she says seemed shocking to some during Sunday night's vigil, but almost feel like second nature to the Jewish community.

"They felt just sad that Jews don't have that...they can just expect to be safe in their worship spaces."

Now the rabbi says after one of the worst anti-Semitic attacks in American history took place at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh over the weekend, there may be additional security measures coming to their temple in Davenport.

But Rabbi Bertenthal says synagogue leaders will have to find a balance.

"You need to have a sense of security and safety here and you need to feel like it's a holy place," she said.

And she says going forward, people need to come together.

"I feel like our nation has become a divisive place, and that's a great danger to us and we can't allow it."

So no one has to practice their faith in fear.

Rabbi Bertenthal says synagogue leaders plan to discuss the possibility of upping security measures at their upcoming board meeting November 8. She says one thing they are considering is putting an end to gatherings outside.