Local tree services busy following Tuesday's storm damage Video

SILVIS, Illinois - Tuesday's high winds uprooted trees and left hundreds of people dealing with the damage left behind.

Hymes Tree Service owner Jaime Solis and his guys have been busy cleaning up the aftermath of the severe storms.

"Last night people started calling right away," Solis said. "Steady phone calls at least a dozen and then this morning the phone has just been ringing with six to twelve calls and hour," he said.

However Solis said removing tress and debris is the least of their worries, keeping up with the high demand is.

"Just keeping up the pace and trying to stay safe at the same time," Solis said. "Everybody has been calling wanting you here and there even while we're on a job," he said.

"We want to hurry and get to the next one, but it's not worth it, we have to take it easy and get it done in a safe pace," said Solis.

Solis said although this is not the worst storm he's seen in 20 years, it's still a big job.

"It's a very optimal time right now for trees to fall because everything is full," said Solis.

"The fullage is on there and if the tree has fruit, walnuts or hickory nuts it makes it that much heavier," he said. "Get a little rain, a little wind combined with all the fullage and it's a recipe for failure."

The storms not only left a big mess for local tree services, but for homeowners as well.

"The wind was pretty ferocious last night so whatever hit us, hit us pretty hard," said Jim Deal. "There was a lot of debris down in the yard, it's all cleaned up now but we had debris on the front door, we had debris in the backyard you can see all the damage to the garage, Deal said.

Deal's garage was damaged when his 50 year old maple tree came plummeting on top of it, but he says things could've been much worse.

"I'm hoping the insurance comes through," Deal said. "We do have insurance and we're hoping that they will cover all but the deductible."

As for Jaime and his guys, they're cutting their demands down one tree at a time.

Next year will mark 20 years in business for Hymes Tree Service

If anyone still needs trees removed from the storm click here: https://www.hymestreeservice.com/