“Do some good and raise some awareness,” A new Davenport boutique is helping people affected by suicide

DAVENPORT — A new boutique on the Hilltop area in Davenport has opened its doors.

But Wind Dancer isn’t your typical store dedicated to selling boho merchandise.

In fact, the business is hoping to help families heal after a loved one commits suicide.

Wind Dancer owner Mhisho Vuong-Lynch knows the pain firsthand. Vuong-Lynch lost her mother back in June.

She opened up this store just a few weeks after her mom’s, Wind, death. In her memory, she tries to help others in the QC community that have been impacted by suicide as well.

Vuong-Lynch also plans to use her back room as space where grief groups can be held.

If you purchase an item at Wind Dancer, a small percent of the sales will be donated to local services like Family Resources and NAMI.

For more information about Wind Dancer click here.