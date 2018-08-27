Long John Silvers/A&W reopens in Davenport Video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Good news for Long John Silvers and A&W fans in Iowa, the location in Davenport is finally re-opening Tuesday.

Local 4 News got a sneak peak of the newly-designed building.

It caught fire back in April of last year.

The 40-year-old building had to be completely gutted from top to bottom.

Sixteen months later, the restaurant's facelift includes a new interior and signage.

Although they planed to be open sooner, the restaurant's district manager said it's back to business.

"We can't wait to open," said Kathy Church. "We've had a lot of people ready for it, we've been ready for it and let me tell you it's drug by," Church said. "If we could've opened eight months ago, we would've opened eight months ago, but we're just glad to say tomorrow's the day and we're ready."

The restaurant will be open to the public at 10 a.m.

