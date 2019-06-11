Longtime QC radio DJ Bo J. Spates remembered

His voice was familiar to thousands of people in the Quad Cities. Bo J. Spates died unexpectedly over the weekend.

He worked most recently as a DJ at country station WLLR in Davenport.

We spoke with iHeart Radio Operations Manager Jim O’Hara about the loss.

“His love of the people and the love of the listeners, he loved being on the air,” O’Hara said.

Bo J. was 57 years old.

His visitation will be on Thursday evening from 4-7 p.m. at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home in Rock Island.

The funeral service will be Friday morning at 10.

