LumberKings postpone game after heavy rainfall
CLINTON, Iowa - Ashford University Field -- home of the Clinton LumberKings -- is surrounded by water.
Photos from a viewer show water reaching past people's ankles outside the stadium.
Conditions have caused led the team to cancel today's game against the Burlington Bees.
