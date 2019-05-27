LumberKings postpone game after heavy rainfall Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLINTON, Iowa - Ashford University Field -- home of the Clinton LumberKings -- is surrounded by water.

Photos from a viewer show water reaching past people's ankles outside the stadium.

Conditions have caused led the team to cancel today's game against the Burlington Bees.