LumberKings postpone game after heavy rainfall

Posted: May 27, 2019 04:16 PM CDT

CLINTON, Iowa - Ashford University Field -- home of the Clinton LumberKings -- is surrounded by water. 

Photos from a viewer show water reaching past people's ankles outside the stadium.

Conditions have caused led the team to cancel today's game against the Burlington Bees.

 

