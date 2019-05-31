Man arrested after $4,000 worth of cocaine found

A man was arrested Thursday after 40 grams of cocaine was found in his home.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department and the Galesburg Police Department executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Sunnyview Drive in Galesburg.

Pedro T. Medina, 30, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (15-100 grams), unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (15-100 grams) and obstruction of justice for unlawful destruction of evidence.

The street value of the cocaine is estimated to be $4,000. Scales, baggies and money were also found.

Medina was transported to Knox County Jail.