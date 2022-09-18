A man is under arrest for several felonies after two shootings in Burlington led to a police pursuit.

On September 18 at about 3:50 a.m., Burlington Police responded to the 1700 block of Lincoln Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they learned that a 29-year-old man had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and had been transported to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center by Burlington Ambulance for treatment.

Officers conducted interviews and were told Wesley Chamblee of Burlington was responsible for the shooting. They were also informed Chamblee had allegedly driven a 28-year-old woman away from the shooting scene against her will. A short time later, Louisa County authorities reported that the 28-year-old woman was in their county and had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center for treatment and told authorities she was shot while fleeing from Chamblee.

Wesley Chamblee (photo: Burlington Police Department)

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office observed the vehicle Chamblee was driving, attempted a stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. With assistance from the Iowa State Patrol, Chamblee was arrested and charged with Kidnapping 1st degree (Class A Felony), Burglary 2nd degree (Class C Felony), Willful Injury (Class C Felony), Going Armed with Intent (Class D Felony), Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon (Class C Felony) and Aggravated Assault with a Weapon (Aggravated Misdemeanor).

The investigation is ongoing and no further details are being released at this time. Chamblee is currently being held at the Johnson County Jail until he can be transferred to the Des Moines County Correctional Facility. Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.