One man is dead after police say an argument led to a shooting.

Davenport Police officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of East 14th Street regarding a call of shots fired with a victim on September 10 at about 9:50 p.m. An initial investigation revealed a verbal disagreement between individuals known to each other escalated to a shot fired. Medic EMS took a 44-year-old man to a local hospital, where he died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification. The incident remains under investigation and no further information is currently available.