Man faces felony charges after drug bust, home searched

A drug bust in Davenport puts one man in jail.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators had been tracking 34-year-old Darius Hayes and followed him to the area of East 53rd Street.

That's where they blocked -- then searched -- his car.

Officers then searched Hayes' home, where they say they found items to sell drugs and two guns.

Hayes faces drug and weapons charges.