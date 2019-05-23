Man faces felony charges after drug bust, home searched
A drug bust in Davenport puts one man in jail.
It happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators had been tracking 34-year-old Darius Hayes and followed him to the area of East 53rd Street.
That's where they blocked -- then searched -- his car.
Officers then searched Hayes' home, where they say they found items to sell drugs and two guns.
Hayes faces drug and weapons charges.
