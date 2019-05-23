Man faces felony charges after drug bust, home searched

News

Posted: May 23, 2019 11:36 AM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 02:25 PM CDT

A drug bust in Davenport puts one man in jail.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. 

Investigators had been tracking 34-year-old Darius Hayes and followed him to the area of East 53rd Street. 

That's where they blocked -- then searched -- his car. 

Officers then searched Hayes' home, where they say they found items to sell drugs and two guns. 

Hayes faces drug and weapons charges.

