Man in custody after shooting himself in ‘burglary gone bad’

UPDATE: A suspect is in custody this evening after a failed burglarly attempt in Moline this afternoon.

It happened in the alley between 20th and 21st avenues before Noon today.

Police say the suspect — an 18-year-old Moline man — accidentally shot himself in the hand during an attempted burglary.

Police followed a trail of blood leading from a garage, through the alley and into the street.

A backpack with three stolen firearms was found two blocks away.

Police say the backpack was stolen from a home on 11th Street earlier in the day.

Today, police are reminding people to keep their belongings locked up.

“As we always say keep your doors locked,” Moline Police Detective Mike Griffin said. “Burglars like unlocked cars, unlocked houses. Keep your doors locked. If you have firearms do not keep them in your car do not take them inside with you. Do not keep anything valuable, take them inside.”

The suspect was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there is no further threat to the public.

A few neighbors say this isn’t the first time the suspect has been in their neighborhood:

Police say the situation appears to be a burglary gone bad and that the man shot himself in the left hand.

Moline Police said officers were dispatched to the 400 block of 20th Avenue around 11:54 a.m. after a report of gunshots and a witness seeing a man running from the area.

Moline Police located a vacant garage with blood stains on the garage and ground nearby.

A short time later, an 18-year-old Moline man arrived at Unity Point-Moline with a gunshot wound to the hand.

An investigation revealed the man was mishandling a stolen firearm and discharged the firearm into his left hand, sustaining a non-life threatening injury.

A thorough search of the area was conducted and a backpack containing three stolen firearms was recovered two blocks away. The firearms were stolen in a residential burglary committed earlier in the day in the 1600 block of 11th Street in Moline.

The suspect is being treated for his injuries and the case is being reviewed with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office for formal charges.

The Moline Police Department is not looking for anyone else related to this incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

The man is in custody and might be charged in connection with additional burglaries.

A neighbor told Local 4 News the suspect was an “old neighbor” who was “always causing trouble” and said the man was taken to the hospital by another neighbor because he showed up bleeding.

The gunshot wound is non-life-threatening.

The scene extended between 20th and 21st avenues and 3rd and 4th streets.

Officers are now extending the search beyond the alley, canvassing the residential area between 3rd and 4th Street. The alley remains blocked off and the trail of blood leads from the alley to 4th Street.

Officers are now following a trail of blood in the alley. No details have been confirmed on the cause.

Police are canvassing the alley now, looking in garbage cans. A K-9 unit is on the scene.

There’s a heavy police presence in an alley between 20th and 21st Avenue in Moline.

Local 4 News has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more details.

