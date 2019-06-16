Man in custody connected to shooting of two 12-year-old girls

UPDATE

Davenport Police tell Local 4 News, Najari Allen, 18, of Davenport has been arrested related to this incident.



PREVIOUS UPDATE

Local 4 News has learned exclusive new details about a shooting in Davenport that sent two victims to the hospital last night. One has been transferred to Iowa City.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Pershing Avenue in Davenport.

Police arrived on the scene and canvassed the area.

Meanwhile, two juveniles arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Local 4 News spoke exclusively to a relative today who tells us the victims were two 12-year-old girls.

They were standing with their aunt when someone drove by and opened fire.

The family member does not want to be identified, but says normally the girls wouldn't be outside at 10 p.m., but were with family and says one minute they heard gunfire outside their home -- and the next, the two young girls came running inside the house bleeding from gunshot wounds.

"She came in the house and had a bullet in her arm where she got hit," he said.

The relative says the incident left them shocked and angry, especially knowing there are several young kids on the block.

"Too many kids up in here for that shooting stuff," he said. "There's kids between these two houses, there's a lot of kids."



Today, he says he's just glad the two girls will be okay.

"They was out here, matter of fact they were right there up under that tree, and they rode past and started shooting," the relative said. "So I got on the floor, and by the time I got off the floor they was knocking on the door. She came in and the house and had a bullet in here arm where she got hit."

The suspected vehicle allegedly drove off before police arrived.

Davenport Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

One girl has been treated and released after suffering a gunshot wound in her arm.

The other girl was transferred to Iowa City and is still being treated.

This is the second shooting on this block so far this year. In February, a 22-year-old man was shot inside his home.

EARLIER UPDATE

Two juveniles were shot Monday night in Davenport.

The Davenport Police Department responded to the 800 block of Pershing Avenue around 10:07 p.m. after a report of a shooting.

Two juveniles arrived at Genesis with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers canvassed the area and detectives are following up.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app "CityConnect Davenport, IA."