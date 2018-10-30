Man killed after hitting railroad bridge on River Drive identified

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. One person was killed when the vehicle they were driving in left River Drive in Davenport and crashed into the railroad bridge. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. One person was killed when the vehicle they were driving in left River Drive in Davenport and crashed into the railroad bridge. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: The driver killed in a one-car crash on River Drive has been identified.

Ricardo Bernal, 45, of Davenport was driving a Dodge Durango.

EARLIER UPDATE

One person was killed when the vehicle they were driving in left River Drive in Davenport and crashed into the railroad bridge.

Davenport Police, Davenport Fire and Medic EMS responded to the single-vehicle crash around 10:22 p.m. Sunday in the area of 1800 East River Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the vehicle had been traveling eastbound before leaving the roadway and striking the railroad bridge. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the driver is not being released until family notifications are made.