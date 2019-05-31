Man sentenced to 7 years for meth, firearm offenses

A Bettendorf man was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to meth and firearm charges.

Laron Josiah Carr, 26, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose to 84 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a plea agreement, on May 31, 2018, Bettendorf Police officers responded

to a domestic dispute involving a firearm. When they arrived, Carr ran from the police and drew a

loaded firearm.

Carr was eventually taken into custody without incident.

Carr also was found to be in possession of methamphetamine packaged for sale. Carr pleaded guilty to the charges on

January 22.

This case was investigated by the Bettendorf Police Department and the Drug Enforcement

Administration. This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern

District of Iowa.