Man Shot and Arrested Following Shootout with Police

Burlington Police Department responded to a shots fired call this afternoon around 3 pm Thursday.

Officers responded to the call on the 1700-block of Amelia Street and found evidence of shotgun gunshots.

Burlington Police then responded to a call from the Highway 34 and Central Avenue area. Witnesses said a man fled a car accident at the scene into the woods armed with a shotgun.

At around 4 pm Des Moines County Sheriffs deputies encountered the man in the wooded area and exchanged fire.

At about 4:44 pm, the man was found at the edge of the woods with a gunshot wound and was detained.

The man was transported to Great River Medical Center by ambulance.

The name of the suspect is not being released at this time.