Man Shot and Arrested Following Shootout with Police

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Police officers at a crime scene. (NEXSTAR)

Burlington Police Department responded to a shots fired call this afternoon around 3 pm Thursday.

Officers responded to the call on the 1700-block of Amelia Street and found evidence of shotgun gunshots.

Burlington Police then responded to a call from the Highway 34 and Central Avenue area. Witnesses said a man fled a car accident at the scene into the woods armed with a shotgun.

At around 4 pm Des Moines County Sheriffs deputies encountered the man in the wooded area and exchanged fire.

At about 4:44 pm, the man was found at the edge of the woods with a gunshot wound and was detained.

The man was transported to Great River Medical Center by ambulance.

The name of the suspect is not being released at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story