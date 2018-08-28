Man wanted after 5-year-old's death arrested in Indiana

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tre Desean Henderson (Contributed photo)

UPDATE: A man wanted for first degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death and child endangerment by multiple acts was arrested Tuesday in Gary, Indiana.

Police say Tre Henderson, 26, assaulted a 5-year-old child, causing life-threatening injuries on April 27. The child died less than two weeks later.

Jacqueline Rambert, 24, was arrested by the Cook County Sheriff's Office last week.

EARLIER UPDATE

The Davenport Police Department released an update to an ongoing investigation, asking the public for help finding two people wanted for first degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death and child endangerment by multiple acts.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Henderson and Jacquline Rambert, 24, please call 911.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

EARLIER UPDATE

Assaulted 5-year-old child has died, police say

May 10, 2018

The 5-year-old child has died, Davenport Police told Local 4 News. They are still searching for Tre Henderson.

EARLIER REPORT

Police seek man 'dangerous to children'

May 3, 2018

The Davenport Police Department is seeking a man who assaulted a child late last month.

Police say Tre Henderson, 26, assaulted a 5-year-old child, causing life-threatening injuries, on April 27.

Davenport Police are "urgently trying to locate him" and warn that "he is dangerous to children."

Henderson is 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about this fugitive, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a web tip. You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.