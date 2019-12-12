Man who stole gift cards and power tools is now behind bars

A family from Davenport is trying to move forward after their two young children found their house broken into.



The family says gift cards, power tools and a purse were stolen from their home. Christmas gifts that were still in boxes weren’t touched.



Homeowner Nick Fletcher is glad to know that the man who broke into his house is now behind bars.



Police arrested Seth Simonin in connection with the burglary.



“Roughly at 10 a.m. Monday morning a person was caught on camera walking through our back driveway, kicking our back door the scene was discovered by my fiance’s mother and our two children as they were being dropped of after school,” said Fletcher.



Fletcher posted the surveillance video onto social media and was overwhelmed with the responds he received.



“Within minutes I had people all over the Quad Cities area researching out to me and providing information as to who the person is giving me leads sending me pictures other information which I then forward to the police,” said Fletcher.



On Wednesday afternoon Fletcher got a call from the Davenport Police Department.



“The police returned a purse along with a bulk of medication it was found in a near by parking lot just over the phone today I’ve heard that they found some of the gift cards as well as my power tools,” said Fletcher.



Police are charging Seth Simonin with burglary, criminal mischief and theft.