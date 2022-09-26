An Oquawka man is in jail after he went into a gas station with a knife and began hitting customers.

A Henderson County Sheriff’s deputy was called to the Phillip’s 66 gas station on Schuyler Street in Oquawka on Sunday, September 25 at about 10:17 a.m. for a report of a suspicious man inside the gas station armed with a knife and hitting customers.

Adam J. Huss, age 34, was arrested for Armed Robbery and two counts of Aggravated Battery. He is accused of going into the gas station, going up to the cashier, demanding her to run it, showing her a pocketknife and starting an altercation with customers.

Huss was taken into custody and transported to the Henderson County Jail where he was processed and then jailed. His bond was set at $100,000 with a court date of October 19.