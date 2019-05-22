Man, woman who died after crashing into tree identified

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE: The man and woman who died after crashing into a tree in Rock Island have been identified.

Orlando Watts, 52, Rock Island, and the passenger, Lavelle Harris, 42, Rock Island, died of multiple traumatic injuries because of a high velocity traffic crash, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Wednesday afternoon.

The Rock Island County Coroner confirms with Local 4, one woman and one man are dead from the accident.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a car that hit a tree.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. near the corner of 16th avenue and 38th street Rock Island.