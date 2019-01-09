Many seeking red light bulbs in Clinton as support looks to make the city glow red

Clinton, Iowa - Red lights have become a key sign of support in the Clinton, Iowa community that's spreading throughout the country as a show of solidarity.

People waited in line early Tuesday morning, Jan. 8 at O'Donnell Ace Hardware store to get their hand on what's become part of a growing effort to paint Clinton red.

Clinton resident Vicki White said, “It’s very important to me to get the red light bulbs.”

With the sun beginning to kiss the horizon, a line out the doors as people have red light bulbs on their shopping list.

O’Donnell Ace Hardware in Clinton opening the doors an hour early to play their part in this red campaign of support.

Retired Clinton Firefighter Steve Ramirez said, “If this is one thing I can do to show that support, then I’m going to do it.”

Follow the tragedy of a fallen and an injured Clinton firefighter, an idea sparked on social media that’s become a beacon to illuminate this city in red.

For Steve Ramirez who was first in line, it’s about more than just filling a socket but supporting the department he served.

Ramirez said, “I’ve been down there every day and just continue to show support for the guys.”

The retired firefighter said when it comes to this community, it doesn’t surprise him how they've banded together for the fire department, but the scale was hard to grasp.

Ramirez said, “The outpouring of support has been tremendous down there. They’ve got food down there for months now. It’s unbelievable.”

This show of support has come in many different forms but Ramirez said is a shoulder to lean on.

"I asked Chief Brown what I could do, and he said just keep coming down. Keep coming down, talk to the young guys, make sure they understand what's going on. It's just been a very difficult time," said Ramirez.

When it comes to painting homes in red light, it's been hard to find the bulbs.

O’Donnell running out Sunday in about 45 minutes.

And Tuesday’s delivery didn’t keep them in stock long.

Within 30 minutes most of the 700 lights were gone with the two registers completing about 100 transactions.

White said, “We had several people in the neighborhood that couldn’t get out this morning, so I picked up some not only for myself but for them because they also want to honor.”

When Vicki White flips the switch at her house to shine red, it comes with an even brighter meaning.

White said, “We bought our home from Eric Hosette’s parents.”

While the supply dimmed, for White it’s preparing for a larger show of support by seeing a lot more red.

White said, "When something like this happens, it’s just amazing to see how people come together.”

O'Donnell told Local Four News, this is the only delivery they'll be able to get, clearing out the supply of their distributor.

The store also sold the bulbs at the wholesale cost, plus tax without a mark up for the store.