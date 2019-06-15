Maquoketa man dead from suffering health problem after arrest

Breaking News
by: Eric Zizich

A Maquoketa man is dead from health issues after being arrested Saturday morning.

The Maquoketa Police Department says they received a call of a physical altercation around 7 a.m on West Apple Street.

They tell us Drew Edwards was arrested for assault-related charges.

He was taken to the hospital for a medical episode.

Shortly after arriving, Edwards was pronounced dead.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Jackson County Attorney’s Office.

