Mayor Buttigieg holds Town Hall Meeting in Maquoketa

Mayor Pete Buttigieg continues making his rounds throughout the state of Iowa before Caucus 2020.



Hundreds attended his Town Hall Maquoketa Middle School, but there were also a few who still don’t know who to vote for and go to these Town Halls to learn more about candidates.



Anne Bendixen has been to most of the Town Hall that have taken place in the state of Iowa.



“I’ve watched all of the debates, I’ve met I think 10 of the candidates and it’s really important to me to be knowledgeable,” said Bendixen. “Learn as much as I can before the caucus.”



Mayor Buttigied reminded voters that they will decide who will be the Democratic nominee in the 2020 Presidential election and possibly the next President of the United States.



“Democracy isn’t just a system of government it is a value, moral idea that matters that we see every vote is counted and that every vote counts,” said Buttigied. “And I have seen during the course of last year how seriously Iowans take that responsablity and I can also feel right now in Iowa that it’s starting to be decision time.”



Mayor Buttigied left Iowan voters with a final message.



“Running for office is an act of hope and so is caucusing, so is knocking on dooirs, so is voting, so can I look to you and spread that sense of hope to everybody you know and draw them into this process,” said Buttigied.



Mayor Buttigied will continue visiting different towns in Iowa until February.