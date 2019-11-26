Mayors from the Quad Cities are working to end homelessness among veterans

A team effort from the mayors of the Quad Cities takes aim at ending homelessness among veterans.



On Monday night Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms signed a proclamation with the goal to find every Quad Cities veteran a home by the end of 2020, the mayors of Moline, East Moline, Davenport and Bettendorf already signed it.



Stephen Gottcent is the Community Outreach Coordinator at Christian Care and he said he’s glad to hear that the mayors want to help out.



“To hear a mayor and again not just one mayor but not just from Rock Island but in the course of a few weeks different mayors from our community are going to stand up and say we’re going to take this seriously,” said Gottcent.



According to Mayor Thoms it’s estimated that nine people from Rock Island are homeless veterans.