Feel like you may have a bit of luck left in 2022? You might want to grab a couple of lottery tickets.

(Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Illinois Lottery’s Mega Millions jackpot is now at a massive $565 million for tonight’s drawing. If somebody picks all the winning numbers, it would be the second highest Mega Millions jackpot of the year and the sixth largest in the game’s history. Back in July, a $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the third largest lottery prize in U.S. history, was won with a single ticket purchased at the Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois. Nine other Illinois players have won big with prizes of $1 million or more thanks to Mega Millions this year.

Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night with the next draw taking place December 27 at 10 p.m. Tickets are $2 each, and can be purchased in-store at any one of over 7,000 retailers across the state or online via the Illinois Lottery website or mobile app.