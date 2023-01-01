If you’re looking for a way to kick the New Year off in a big way, you might want to buy a lottery ticket.

(Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Nobody won Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot, so the prize is now up to $785 million for the drawing on Tuesday, January 3. The cash-out option is $395 million. While there were no winners for the big prize, there were thousands of other prize winners, including over a thousand people who won $500 and 82 people who won $10,000.

The winning numbers drawn on Friday, December 30, 2022 were 1 – 3 – 6 – 44 – 51 and the megaplier was 7. For more information on Mega Millions, including winning numbers and where to play, click here.