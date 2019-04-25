Megan Gustafson 2nd Hawkeyes women’s basketball player to have number retired

FILE – In this Oct. 31, 2018, file photo, Iowa forward Megan Gustafson poses for a photo during the NCAA college basketball team’s media day, in Iowa City, Iowa. On Nov. 24, Iowa’s Megan Gustafson scored 16 points _ hitting all eight of her shots _ and grabbed eight rebounds in a narrow loss to […]

No one will wear No. 10 again for the Hawkeyes women’s basketball team.

Megan Gustafson will have her number retired by the University of Iowa, Director of Athletics Gary Barta announced Wednesday at the team’s season-ending celebration in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Gustafson is the second Iowa women’s basketball player to have her number retired. Iowa retired Michelle Edwards’ No. 30 in 1988.

An official retirement ceremony will take place in the future.

“I was not expecting that,” Gustafson said in a news release. “It’s super special to celebrate my team and what we’ve been able to accomplish this year. This is something I’ll never forget for the rest of my life. But again, I have to thank my teammates and my coaches. They have made me into the player and the person that I am.”

Gustafson, the first consensus national player of the year in Big Ten women’s basketball history, ended her career as the most decorated Hawkeye in program history. She owns 16 Iowa records, including career marks for points (2,804) and rebounds (1,460). This season, Gustafson netted 1,001 points to become just the fourth Division I female student-athlete, and the only post player, to eclipse 1,000 points in a single season.

A native of Port Wing, Wisconsin, Gustafson led the nation in five categories, including points per game (27.8), field goal percentage (69.6), total points (1,001), field goals made (412), and double-doubles (33).

