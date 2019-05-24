Memorial honors East Moline police officer killed in line of duty 50 years ago Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

East Moline police officers came together to remember one of their own today.

The department held a police memorial to honor Officer Richard Morton.

He was killed in the line of duty in 1969.

The memorial took place near Morton's grave at riverside cemetery in Moline.

It was emotional for Morton's former police partner.

"When a police officer dies, their families lose a lot also, and that's got to be remembered," said Bob Butcher. "It's... I can't say anymore, right now it's just a hard time for me."

Butcher says today's attendance at shows how much community support there is.